Imran Khan wants riots in country after elections: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan wants riots and anarchy in the country after the elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While talking to the media, Rana Sanaullah alleged that the general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will spread riots and anarchy in the country.

He claimed that the upcoming elections are against the constitution and their results will not be accepted any anyone. “Imran Khan wants to see riots in the country after the elections. He is making such moves in the enmity of the country.”

“Chaos and political instability cannot be eliminated from the country until Imran Khan is present here,” said Sanaullah, adding that the PTI chief has been exposed before the nation.

He claimed that Imran Khan brought ‘armed groups’ to the Islamabad judicial complex to pressurise the court. The situation would worsen if the ‘armed groups’ manage to enter the court. Police stopped such people from entering the court.

The interior minister said that Khan did nothing other than levelling allegations against his political opponents.

“Imran Khan will have to face accountability for his Toshakhana thefts. He also has to answer for Farah Gogi’s robberies. He should tell the whereabouts of Farah Gogi who received Rs7 billion in the name of Al-Qadir Trust,” said Rana Sanaullah.

Yesterday, Sanaullah lambasted Khan for creating chaos, saying that the ‘coward’ might die of heart attack if sent to jail.

Addressing a press conference, the interior minister claimed that ‘coward’ Imran Khan was creating chaos to avoid arrest, alleging that the PTI chief went to the Islamabad judicial complex along with up to 400 people, including 100 armed men.

Rana Sanaullah noted that the government offered the PTI chief ‘foolproof security’, but the latter went to Islamabad along with a ‘mob of 300-400’. He also lamented that Khan was allowed to sign his attendance from his car, and allowed to leave.

The interior minister further said that a man who refuses to obey court orders, was granted protective bail before court appearance. “On the other hand, he is getting pre-arrest bail in cases. This way, troublemakers get encouraged,” he added.

