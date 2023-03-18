‘Coward’ Imran Khan creating chaos to avoid arrest: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for creating chaos, saying that the ‘coward’ might die of heart attack if sent to jail, ARY news reported on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, the interior minister claimed that ‘coward’ Imran Khan was creating chaos to avoid arrest, alleging that the PTI chief went to the Islamabad judicial complex along with up to 400 people, including 100 armed men.

Rana Sanaullah noted that the government offered the PTI chief ‘foolproof security’, but the latter went to Islamabad along with a ‘mob of 300-400’. He also lamented that Khan was allowed to sign his attendance from his car, and allowed to leave.

The interior minister further said that a man who refuses to obey court orders, was granted protective bail before court appearance. “On the other hand, he is getting pre-arrest bail in cases. This way, troublemakers get encouraged,” he added.

“Imran Khan has put the country at stake as he was afraid of going to jail,” Sanaullah said, adding that the former prime minister was bent on killing people to avoid jail.

Referring to Zaman Park operation, Rana Sanaullah claimed that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) carried out the drive with a search warrant. He reiterated that the operation was meant to clear the vicinity of the no-go area.

He admitted that Imran Khan’s wife – Bushra Bibi – was also present at the house. “Despite having a search warrant, the policemen did not enter the room, wherein the PTI chief’s wife was present,” he claimed.

Giving details of the raid, the interior minister said that at least 65 suspects were arrested from Zaman Park, none of whom belonged to the province. “Kalashnikovs, rifles and equipment for making petrol bombs were also recovered,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah alleged that the government never wanted to arrest Imran Khan. “If they wanted to, they could have sent 2,000 personnel”, he added.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab police raided Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

As per details, the police have arrested more than 13 PTI workers in the anti-encroachment operation at Zaman Park Lahore and one police constable was also injured in retaliation from the PTI workers.

Heavy infantry of anti-encroachment squad and police is taking part in the operation at Zaman Park.

The police have closed the road leading to Zaman Park from Sundar Das Road for traffic and uprooted the tents from the road outside PTI chief Imran Khan’s Lahore residence. A heavy number of personnel are deployed on road leading to Zaman Park.

The police officials said that the search warrant was issued by an anti-terrorism court administrative judge and they arrived at Zaman Park with the search warrant.

