Police raid Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

LAHORE: The Punjab police have raided Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the police have arrested more than 13 PTI workers in the anti-encroachment operation at Zaman Park Lahore and one police constable was also injured in retaliation from the PTI workers.

Heavy infantry of anti-encroachment squad and police is taking part in the operation at Zaman Park.

The police have closed the road leading to Zaman Park from Sundar Das Road for traffic and uprooted the tents from the road outside PTI chief Imran Khan’s Lahore residence.

Heavy number of personnel are deployed at road leading to Zaman Park.

The police officials said that search warrant was issued by anti-terrorism court administrative judge and they arrived at Zaman Park with the search warrant.

Despite the search warrant police was not allowed for search that’s why the police personnel had to enter the Zaman Park.

They further added that a lady officer was leading when the police personnel were entering to PTI chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

The PTI chairman Imran also tweeted that the Punjab Police have led an assault at Zaman Park where his wife Bushra Begum is alone.

Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

He questioned that under what law they are doing this operation. This is a part of London plan to bring the three time prime minister and PML-N supremo to power, he added.

Earlier, the former prime minister Imran Khan left for Islamabad to appear before a district and sessions court in Islamabad in a case pertaining to the Toshakahan case.

The PTI leader is scheduled to appear before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal.

Keeping in view the security threats, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal shifted the hearing from F-8 Court Complex to the Judicial Complex in G-11.

Security measures

Stringent security measures have been put in place outside the judicial complex in Islamabad’s G-11. A large contingent of police has been deployed to the area to take charge of security.

In a statement, the Islamabad police’s spokesperson said that Section 144 (ban on public gatherings and display of weapons) has been imposed in the federal capital.

In a tweet, the capital police said a traffic plan had been issued, and citizens were advised to avoid unnecessary movement towards the areas of G-11 and G-10.

“Chief commissioner Islamabad has directed citizens to cooperate with the authorities and avoid unnecessary movement to ensure the smooth implementation of the traffic plan.”

