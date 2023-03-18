Toshakhana case: Imran Khan on his way to Islamabad court

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday left for Islamabad to appear before a district and sessions court in Islamabad in a case pertaining to the Toshakahan case, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader is scheduled to appear before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal.

Imran Khan has departed from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, and is en route to Islamabad, according to an update shared on PTI’s official Twitter handle.

A large number of PTI leaders, including Faisal Javed and Musarrat Cheema, and workers are accompanying the convoy of the former premier.

Keeping in view the security threats, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal shifted the hearing from F-8 Court Complex to the Judicial Complex in G-11.

Security measures

Stringent security measures have been put in place outside the judicial complex in Islamabad’s G-11. A large contingent of police has been deployed to the area to take charge of security.

In a statement, the Islamabad police’s spokesperson said that Section 144 (ban on public gatherings and display of weapons) has been imposed in the federal capital.

In a tweet, the capital police said a traffic plan had been issued, and citizens were advised to avoid unnecessary movement towards the areas of G-11 and G-10.

“Chief commissioner Islamabad has directed citizens to cooperate with the authorities and avoid unnecessary movement to ensure the smooth implementation of the traffic plan.”

On Friday, Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case till March 18.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq suspended former premier Imran Khan’s arrest warrants and barred police from arresting him till March 18.

IHC CJ, while passing the orders, also instructed the sessions court and Islamabad police to provide adequate security to Imran Khan.

Toshakhana case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

Subsequently, the ECP had approached the Islamabad sessions court seeking proceedings against Imran under criminal law.

