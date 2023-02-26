CCTV cameras installed at Gaddafi Stadium for PSL security stolen

LAHORE: Eight CCTV cameras worth millions of rupees installed for monitoring Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Lahore leg matches have been stolen from Gaddafi Stadium, ARY News reported.

According to details, the stolen items include generator batteries and fibre cables for closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras worth millions.

Batteries of generators installed for lighting at Gaddafi Stadium have also been found missing.

Meanwhile, two cases have been registered against the thieves at Gulberg police station.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fate of matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi remains undecided due to the ongoing tussle between PCB and interim Punjab government over security expenses.

The Punjab government has reportedly lowered its demand for security funds — from Rs450 million to Rs250m.

According to PCB sources, the Lahore and Pindi matches will be shifted to Karachi if Punjab government keeps asking the board for paying the said amount.

