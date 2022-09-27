CCTV footage: Dacoits loot 25 tola gold from trader

RAWALPINDI: Dacoits on Tuesday looted 25 tola gold ornaments and other valuables from a trader in Rawalpindi’s New Town area, ARY News reported.

ARY News obtained CCTV footage of the robbery where a dacoit can be seen looting a trader within the limits of Rawalpindi’s New Town police station.

The footage shows that dacoits looted 25 tola gold ornaments and cash from a trader after stopping his car and fled the scene.

It must be noted here that street crimes such as robbery and theft have gone up in Karachi, Lahore and other parts of the country.

According to police data, the street crime rate in the provincial capital Lahore has gone up drastically with over 100 cases of robbery and theft being reported daily. Most incidents were reported in the Iqbal Town division of the city. Most reported cases were of motorbike theft, the police reported.

Moreover, citizens of Karachi remain at the mercy of criminals too as more than 70 people were killed in street crimes during the first eight months of the current year.

