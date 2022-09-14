Videos surface: Karachi citizens start resisting street criminals after LEAs inaction

KARACHI: Videos have surfaced on social media that showed citizens resisting street criminals after law enforcers’ inaction to control the robberies and other crimes, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The crime data showed that 57,000 Karachi citizens were deprived of their cars, motorcycles and mobile phones this year. Only in August, 8,000 incidents were reported which forced Karachiites to start resisting the robberies.

A CCTV footage showed a citizen foiling a robbery bid in densely populated Gulistan-e-Johar area of the metropolis. The video showed two motorcyclists trying to snatch valuables from a citizen.

The young man standing on a vehicle took a surprise decision without caring for his life and jumped on the street criminal. The young man grabbed the armed criminal and tried to take off his weapon. The armed man opened fire on the citizen, however, he miraculously escaped unhurt.

The young man managed to grab the criminal’s gun and tried to shoot him. The accomplices of the street criminals tried to save him and later they fled from the scene leaving behind a motorcycle.

In another video, a citizen tried to catch a dacoit in Garden. The CCTV footage of the robbery incident was obtained by ARY News which showed an armed dacoit snatched mobile phone from the citizen.

The citizen then suddenly grabbed the dacoit but he manage to release himself. Later, he and other dacoit on the motorcycle fled from the site.

In Orangi Town, citizens caught two dacoits and brutally tortured them. A criminal was killed after being severely beaten by the locals, whereas, another dacoit succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

Despite tall claims of police force, no steps were taken as yet to curb the crime rate which was continuously increasing in the metropolis.

In another dacoity incident, a citizen was looted by armed men after he withdrew Rs700,000 cash from a bank. The incident took place in the vicinity of Aziz Bhatti police station today.

In Mominabad, dacoits on a motorcycle snatched valuables from a woman who was passing through a street.

After witnessing rising street crimes in Karachi, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) held protests on 14 localities across the metropolis.

JI Karachi President Hafiz Naeemur Rehman addressed a protest rally at Regal Chowk.

The other venues of the demonstrations against the street crimes including Hyderi Market, Water Pump Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Hassan Square, Orangi Town No 5, Banaras Chowk, UP Morr, Liberty Chowk, Tariq Road, DC Office Korangi, Daud Chowrangi, Landhi, Model Colony, Liaquat Market Malir, Bhittaiabad and Shama Shopping Central Shah Faisal Colony.

