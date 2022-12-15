CCTV footage: Engineering student killed by dacoits on resisting robbery

KARACHI: CCTV footage has surfaced which showed the brutal killing of the engineering student Bilal by dacoits on resisting robbery in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CCTV footage showed the NED student Bilal sitting at a hotel along with his friend near University Road when they were surrounded by two dacoits who tried to snatch his mobile phone at gunpoint.

21-year-old Bilal resisted the robbery on the road while the second dacoit opened fire at the engineering student. Bilal received one bullet in his chest and another in his leg. The dacoits fled from the crime scene immediately.

Street criminals killed a budding Engineer near Karachi’s NED University for resisting a robbery attempt.

According to details, an Engineering student Bilal, aged 21, was killed by street criminals who wanted to rob him of his cell phone and other belongings but as the youngster tried to resist the robbery, the robbers shot at him, killing him on the spot.

Bilal tried to hit the robbers with a chair as he was with his friends at a tea spot near the university.

The victim was a final-year student doing petroleum engineering at NED university of engineering and technology.

According to police officials, the robbers fired two bullets at Bilal, one in the chest and one in the leg. The bullet shells were also found at the incident site.

