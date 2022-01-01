CCTV footage of attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin

LAHORE: CCTV footage of an attack on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yasin has emerged showing assailants running away from the crime scene.

According to the CCTV footage obtained by ARY NEWS, two men on a motorcycle who attacked the MPA could be seen running away on their two-wheeler.

The police said that they are investigating the matter while reviewing the CCTV footage.

Earlier in the day, Lahore police claimed to have identified two suspects allegedly involved in attacking Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yasin in Lahore through safe city cameras.

The police said that no cameras were installed at the site of the attack, however, the police were able to track the two men on a motorcycle through the safe city cameras installed at a major thoroughfare at some distance.

“The suspects came in the range of the safe city cameras while fleeing from the spot,” they said and added that the police have not yet registered an FIR and would move forward after a statement from Bilal Yasin, who is currently out of danger and is receiving medical treatment.

The CCPO Lahore has also formed a body to probe the case of an attack on MPA Bilal Yasin.

Bilal Yasin, a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has sustained injuries in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants in Lahore on Saturday night.

The wounded lawmaker from PP-150 (Lahore-VII) Bilal Yasin was immediately shifted to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital.

مسلم لیگ ن کے ممبر پنجاب اسمبلی اور نواز شریف کے باوفا ساتھی بلال یاسین پر قاتلانہ حملہ۔ پیٹ اور ٹانگ میں گولیاں لگیں لیکن اللّہ نے بچا لیا۔ ڈاکٹرز کا کہنا ہے کہ شدید زخمی ہونے کے باوجود حالت خطرہ سے باہر ہے۔اللّہ انھیں جلد اور مکمل شفا عطا فرمائے۔ سب سے دعا کی درخواست ہے 🤲🏼 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 31, 2021

