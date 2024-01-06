CCTV footage of cleric Masood Usmani’s killing emerges

ISLAMABAD: The CCTV footage of the murder of Sunni Ulema Council (SUC) leader Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani – emerged on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The CCTV footage showed the moment when Maulana Masood ur Rehman’s vehicle was passing through Ghori Town, when two armed assailants on a bike approached the vehicle, swiftly firing at the vehicle killing the Sunni Ulema Council (SUC) leader, before fleeing the scene.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SUC leader Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani was shot dead by unknown assailants in Islamabad on Friday evening, leaving the driver injured in the firing incident.

According to police, unknown armed men opened fire on the vehicle of Deputy General Secretary Sunni Ulema Council Masood Usmani.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, police say.

Soon after the incident, police personnel reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area.

“An investigation has been launched to arrest the suspects,” said police.

Law enforcement agencies are now actively investigating the incident with the help of CCTV footage to arrest the culprits responsible for the gruesome murder.