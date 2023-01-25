CCTV footage of Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest emerges

LAHORE: CCTV footage of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest from Lahore emerged on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

In a video available with ARY News, policemen can be seen arresting Fawad Chaudhry around 6 in the morning today.

فواد چوہدری کی گرفتاری کی سی سی ٹی فوٹیج اے آر وائی نیوز پر#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/uJWqoztGj6 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) January 25, 2023

In the CCTV footage, policemen can be seen stopping Chaudhry’s vehicle outside his Lahore residence and asking him to come down to arrest him.

It may be noted that Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence over charges of ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to countrywide protest against ‘victimization’.

Read more: Imran Khan telephones Fawad Chaudhry’s wife, condemns arrest

Earlier in the day, Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence over charges of ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

PTI chairman Imran Khan has summoned a huddle of senior party leadership at Zaman Park today to evolve the strategy against the ‘victimization’ activities by the government, sources aware of the development said.

The meeting will also be attended by the senior lawyers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Comments