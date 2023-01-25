Imran Khan telephones Fawad Chaudhry’s wife, condemns arrest

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday telephoned Hiba Chaudhry, wife of Fawad Chaudhry, who was arrested for allegedly threatening the officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In his telephonic conversation with Hiba Chaudhry, Imran Khan strongly condemned the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry and extended his support to the family.

The former prime minister also directed his legal team to remain in contact with Hiba Chaudhry till the release of her husband.

Earlier, in a tweet, Imran Khan said Fawad’s arrest on his apt description of the CEC leaves no doubt in anyone’s mind that Pakistan has become a banana republic devoid of rule of law.

Read more: Police allowed to shift Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad

The PTI chief also urged the people to stand up for their fundamental rights now before the country reached a point of no return. He also announced a press conference at 4pm today (Wednesday).

Earlier in the day, Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence over charges of ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

Comments