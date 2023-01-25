Court allows to shift Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad

A local court in Lahore on Wednesday ordered to carry out a medical examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, ARY News reported.

The PTI stalwart was presented before the court of judicial magistrate Rana Mudassir in Lahore’s Cantt by the Islamabad Police in tight security to seek a transitory remand to transfer the former federal minister to the federal capital.

At the outset of the hearing, the lawyers of Fawad Chaudhry objected to handcuffing the former minister. Police should tell on what ground my client has been taken into custody, Chaudhry’s lawyer said in his arguments before the court.

He also went on to say there was no need for transit remand. The court ordered police for a medical examination of Fawad Chaudhry and said there is no need for transit remand.

He can be shifted to Islamabad after a medical examination, the judge remarked.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry arrested by Islamabad police

During the hearing, police and lawyers of Chaudhry exchanged hot words.

Earlier, upon arrival at the cantonment katchery, Chaudhry said he is unaware of what charges he has been arrested by Islamabad police.

Chaudhry said is a former federal minister and should be respected accordingly.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence over charges of ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

Comments