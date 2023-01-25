Fawad Chaudhry arrested by Islamabad police

LAHORE: Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A case against Chaudhary was registered last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against him for using ‘threatening’ language against the ECP and its members.

The PTI leader has been booked under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Fawad Chaudhry in his speech outside Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore, Fawad warned the ECP, its members and their families.

The FIR states that Chaudhary said that the status of the election commission was reduced to that of a “Munshi [clerk]”.

Several party leaders condemned the detention of Fawad Chaudhry.

As rumors of an impending arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan, circulated in the early hours of Wednesday, party leaders and workers, in large numbers, descended upon his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Meanwhile, the PTI announced on its official Twitter handle: “There are reports that the puppet government will try to arrest Imran Khan tonight.”

