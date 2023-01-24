Fawad Chaudhry reveals PTI’s next move in National Assembly

LAHORE: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry has revealed PTI’s next move in National Assembly (NA), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, the former federal minister said that the PTI was planning to oust Raja Riaz from the position of the Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA).

Fawad Chaudhry said that they need 21 NA seats to oust Raja Riaz from the position of opposition leader. “We will get 34 seats through reserved ones,” he said, adding that PTI will be in majority again after getting 34 reserved seats.

“We will oust Raja Riaz and Company after getting those seats,” he said, adding that PTI’s purpose is that ‘Raja Riaz and Company’ do not give vote of confidence to Prime Minister Shehabz Sharif.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf forwarded 43 resignations of the PTI MNAs to the ECP for approval.

The speaker has sent resignations of Lal Chand,Riaz Fatyana, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Sardar Talib, Ghazala Saifi, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Nafeesa Khattak, Niaz Ahmed, Sahibzada Mehboob and Munazza Hassan and others.

Ashraf had accepted resignations of 70 PTI members last week in two phases, while 43 resignations have been sent to the election commission today.

On January 23, as many as 44 Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MNAs decided to withdraw their resignations, said the party’s Secretary General Asad Umar.

Asad Umar in his tweet said the PTI has been demanding the NA speaker to accept all the resignations in one go but Mr Ashraf remained reluctant to do the same as he announced to approve the resignations one by one after meeting with the lawmakers.

PTI leader said an email has been sent to the NA speaker and the next step would be to replace dissident Raja Riaz as leader of the opposition.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan approved the plans, asking Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to seek vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

During a meeting, Imran Khan approved the strategy of giving ‘tough time’ to the ruling coalition, which includes vote of confidence. In this regard, the former premier directed the party leaders to take necessary steps.

Imran Khan also instructed the party leadership to start the process of approval of tickets for general elections. He also sought names of strong candidates from party organizations at the divisional level.

