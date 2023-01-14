Imran Khan okays plan asking PM Shehbaz to take vote of confidence

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has approved the plans, asking Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to seek vote of confidence from the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former premier issued the directives while chairing a meeting of PTI leadership at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

During the meeting, Imran Khan approved the strategy of giving ‘tough time’ to the ruling coalition, which includes vote of confidence. In this regard, the former premier directed the party leaders to take necessary steps.

Following the dissolution of Punjab Assembly, the PTI Chairman will meet PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi for the caretaker set-up of the province. The meeting will hold a consultation on the names for a caretaker set-up.

Imran Khan also instructed the party leadership to start the process of approval of tickets for general elections. He also sought names of strong candidates from party organizations at the divisional level.

Earlier, Imran Khan while speaking to a private news channel confirmed that incumbent Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will have to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly.

The former premier said that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will be “tested” through different plans which includes vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

The PTI Chairman further said that the party would hash out the details of the move in a party meeting on Sunday and carry out full planning for not only the trust vote but also other plans.

The development came after Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) threatened to leave the coalition government — whose votes are crucial to keep the incumbent prime minister in office.

