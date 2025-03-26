CCTV footage of Malir Halt water tanker tragedy surfaces

CCTV footage of the Malir Halt water tanker accident, which claimed lives of a pregnant woman and her husband, has emerged.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, the horrific moment when a speeding water tanker lost its control and crashed into a pavement at Malir Halt.

The impact propelled the tanker across to the other side of the road, leading to a tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of a couple and their newborn child.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Qayyum and Zainab, with the young man being a government employee. The couple was returning from Koohi Goth Hospital in Landhi after a medical check-up.

Following the tragedy, angry citizens smashed the tanker’s windows and physically assaulted the driver before handing him over to the police.

Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in traffic accidents, with a total of 107 lives lost in just the first 45 days of 2025, the rescue service said. The victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children and 4 girls.

According to a report by the Chhipa Welfare Association, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1493 citizens were injured in these accidents. The injured include 6290 men, 193 women, 42 children and 18 girls.

The traffic police said that most accidents involved heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers. In January and the first six days of February 2025, 32 accidents involved heavy traffic.