CCTV footage of Rawalpindi hospital rape case emerges

RAWALPINDI: CCTV footage of a woman’s alleged rape in the x-ray room of government-run Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi has emerged, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CCTV footage shows the victim woman entering into hospital with the accused Faizan.

She entered the hospital on August 12 at 02:58 pm and then went into a room on the direction of the accused. The woman can be seen leaving the hospital after 33 minutes.

Earlier today, a mother was allegedly raped in the x-ray room of the government-run Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi.

The police registered a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code after the woman’s medical examination confirmed that she was raped.

According to the first information report (FIR), the complainant stated was called to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital on Murree Road by the main suspect, who took her inside the x-ray room where his friend, the hospital employee, was present.

The main suspect blackmailed her with her indecent videos and then raped her inside the computer room, the FIT stated. The complainant further said in the FIR that she was divorced, and her two children were living with their father.

Meanwhile, police have arrested an employee of the hospital and launched an investigation “from all angles” to arrest the main culprit.