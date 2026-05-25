KARACHI: CCTV footage has revealed chilling details of the targeted killing of a married couple in Karachi’s Saudabad area, where armed assailants appeared to specifically target the husband and wife before fleeing calmly from the scene, ARY News reported.

The CCTV footage shows a white car moving along a road in Saudabad when two suspects riding a motorcycle approach the vehicle. According to the footage, the pillion rider directly opened fire on the couple sitting inside the car.

Sources said the attacker appeared focused solely on targeting the husband and wife, as the gunman allegedly did not even look toward the driver or another male passenger seated inside the vehicle.

The CCTV footage further shows the assailants escaping from the scene without panic after carrying out the attack. Investigative sources believe the suspects may have been following the couple from the court premises.

Police said the deceased couple had contracted a love marriage. The woman, identified as Nadia, had reportedly gone missing on May 18, after which her father Aslam registered an abduction case against unidentified persons on May 19.

According to police officials, Nadia’s family had accused 25-year-old Nazirullah in the kidnapping case. Earlier on the day of the incident, both Nadia and Nazirullah appeared before the Malir court and informed the judge that they had solemnised their marriage willingly. They also presented their nikahnama before the court.

Police sources said the court subsequently discharged the couple under Section 63 CrPC. However, shortly after leaving the court premises and passing through Saudabad, armed attackers opened fire on their vehicle, killing both on the spot.

Authorities are investigating multiple angles, including the possibility of an honour killing and personal enmity. Police have collected evidence from the crime scene, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects.

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