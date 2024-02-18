WATCH: Karachi resident from abroad falls victim to robbery outside house

KARACHI: Another citizen of Karachi who recently came from abroad fell victim to the robbery outside his house in Korangi, ARY News reported.

The CCTV footage of the incident came to light, showing that the person along with his family came home in his white car, where two armed robbers intercepted, and looted cash, mobile along with other valuable assets before fleeing the scene.

The increasing incidents of robbery tell the tales of the performance of police officials in the metropolis.

WATCH HERE:

Last week, the individual wounded in a robbery, succumbed to injuries while undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

According to the details, two individuals including a kid were injured over resisting a robbery attempt in the North Nazimabad area on Sunday.

The CCTV footage of the incident has emerged showing two bandits on a motorbike trying to stop the citizen leaving on his bike along with a kid after withdrawing cash from the ATM located at North Nazimabad Block ‘N’.

The individual resisted the robbery attempt, attempting to escape, but unfortunately succumbed to a gunshot fired by the robber.

However, the robbers after injuring the citizens managed to flee the scene.