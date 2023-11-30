CCTV: Man shoots rickshaw driver over spat in Karachi

KARACHI: In a horrific incident, a man shot a rickshaw driver over a spat near Star Gate Karachi, ARY News reported.

The CCTV footage showed a man who is allegedly a lawyer taking out his pistol and opening fire on the rickshaw driver.

The rickshaw driver who was identified as Gohar Ali was rushed to Jinnah Hospital whereas the alleged suspect managed to flee in another rickshaw.

کراچی میں تلخ کلامی پر شہری نے رکشہ ڈرائیور کو گولی مار دی#ARYNews #Karachi pic.twitter.com/yHsGqUQUjP — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 30, 2023

Moreover, police personnel have reached the spot of the incident and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, a ‘target killing’ incident was reported from Karachi’s Yaseenabad area, where a 30-year-old male was shot dead by unidentified armed individuals.

According to police officials, the victim, identified as Ashhadul Raheem, was sitting with his friends in a tea hotel located near Yaseenabad when two individuals on a bike approached, and one of them shot the citizen in the head.

The police officials stated that the deceased – Ashhadul Raheem – was involved in the rent-a-car and paint business.

Furthermore, as per the preliminary investigation the incident is appeared to be a target killing incident.