Daylight kidnapping shocks Khanpur residents as CCTV emerges

KHANPUR: A Daylight kidnapping of two children shocked the residents of Khanpur as the CCTV emerged, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to police, the 11-year-old Shayan and 7-year-old Subhan were kidnapped when they were going to school with the driver.

The father of both the kidnapped children is Dr Hasan Mehmood, former MS of THQ Hospital Khanpur.

In the CCTV video, three unidentified suspects can be seen kidnapping the children. The police are strictly checking vehicles at the entry and exit points of the city.

Furthermore, DPO Rahim Yar Khan has taken notice of the incident and the driver has also been arrested for investigation.

The DPO Rahim Yar Khan said that such an incident never happened in Khanpur before but the police are conducting the investigation and the suspects will be arrested.

Read more: GIRL, 15, ALLEGEDLY KIDNAPPED, GANG-RAPED IN KARACHI

Earlier, a 15-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four men in Karachi’s Baldia town area.

The 15-year-old victim was kidnapped outside her grandmother’s house. The accused kidnapper was later identified as Sajid alias Jojo.

She added that the culprit with his three friends ‘gang-raped’ her and fled after throwing her in an unconscious condition

After the medical examination, the police surgeon confirmed the gang rape. Police arrested the accused after recording the statement of the victim girl and started an investigation.

Comments