CDA de-seals KP House Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday de-sealed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House Islamabad complying with directives of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the administration to de-seal the KP house while hearing a plea filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The provincial government, through the Secretary Administration, approached the IHC against the sealing of the KP House, requesting to de-seal it until the final decision of the case.

The petitioner argued that the sealing of the KP House, which is a provincial government property, is illegal. Additionally, the petitioner maintained that taking official vehicles into custody after sealing the KP House is also illegal.

It is important to note here that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed different blocks of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House Islamabad following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in the capital city.

The sealing operation was led by Special Magistrate Sardar Muhammad Asif. During the operation the CDA, sealed KP House blocks A and B. The authorities said C block was not sealed as the families were staying there.

Furthermore, rooms constructed for guests at the KP House Islamabad have also been sealed over ‘violation of rules.’