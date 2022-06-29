Wednesday, June 29, 2022
CDA to introduce biometric system for buying/selling property

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority has decided to launch a biometric system for the buying, selling and transfer of property, ARY News reported. 

According to details, CDA has collaborated with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to launch a biometric system, which will be used for the buying, selling and transfer of any property in the capital territory.

Chairman NADRA and Chairman CDA signed the agreement for the making of the biometric system. A total of 20,000 property transactions are done in the capital territory every year.

