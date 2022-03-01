Court bins NAB case against ex-CDA chairman, others

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday quashed a reference filed against former chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal and other former officials of the civic authority by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability Judge Azam Khan announced the verdict, ruling that the case doesn’t fall within the ambit of the national graft buster after the promulgation of the NAB ordinance.

Besides, the court observed that the bureau failed to present evidence of financial irregularities against the accused.

In 2020, the NAB had filed the reference against the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Farkhund Iqbal, former planning director-general Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, ex-member Abdul Aziz Qureshi, former estate management officer Muhammad Ashfaq, ex-Deputy Director Masoodur Rehman, Mehboob Ali Khan, Waqar Ali Khan and others.

They were accused of irregularities in allotting plots and causing a loss to the national exchequer.

