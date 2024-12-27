Ceasefire agreement in Kurram on the cards, Saif

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister on Information Barrister Saif expressed hope that a ceasefire agreement between the warring tribes in Kurram is expected to be signed within the next day or two.

While talking to ARY News, on Friday, Barrister Saif said that the Jirga on the issue of Kurram, which is currently underway in Kohat, has been delayed for two days as one party took time for consultations.

Despite the delays, the advisor to KP CM remained hopeful that the warring tribes would reach a ceasefire soon and that the agreement would be signed within one or two days.

“Once the agreement is signed, it will be closely monitored and strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the deal”, he added.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cabinet had already declared Kurram disaster-hit, imposing an emergency amid a severe shortage of food and medicine supplies due to road closure after the violent sectarian attacks killed more than 100 people in the district.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur emphasised that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is working to resolve issues through negotiations and tribal councils. He vowed to protect the lives and properties of citizens without compromising the government’s authority.

Officials briefed the meeting that roads would only be reopened after an agreement between the parties involved. Social media accounts spreading sectarian hate will be blocked.

Read More: KP cabinet imposes emergency in Kurram

The Apex Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also on December 20 reached a unanimous decision for both parties in the Kurram conflict to surrender their weapons in 15 days.