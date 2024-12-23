KP cabinet imposes emergency in Kurram

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has declared an emergency in Kurram, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the cabinet approved the implementation of anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing measures to strengthen financial regulations in the province.

Speaking at the session, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated that no decision has been made regarding operations in Tirah and Jani Khel. He clarified that the government has no policy allowing any group to possess heavy weapons.

Ali Amin Gandapur added that while most people want peace, certain elements are spreading sectarian hatred to destabilise the situation. These elements are twisting facts and spreading false narratives. The region, he said, is already filled with illegal heavy weapons, which are unjustified and pose a threat to peace.

Ali Amin Gandapur emphasised that the government is working to resolve issues through negotiations and tribal councils. He vowed to protect the lives and properties of citizens without compromising the government’s authority.

Officials briefed the meeting that roads would only be reopened after an agreement between the parties involved. Social media accounts spreading sectarian hate will be blocked.

The cabinet approved the establishment of a National Commission for Minorities to protect the rights of minorities. Other decisions included setting up centers for kidney and liver transplants, youth centers in Karak, and allocating grants for universities. The cabinet also approved the establishment of a Girls Cadet College in Dera Ismail Khan.

CM Ali Amin Gandapur announced a special grant of Rs40 million for churches across the province on Christmas. Under this initiative, 80 churches will receive Rs500,000 each. Ali Amin Gandapur instructed that the funds be released immediately, emphasising the government’s commitment to sharing in the happiness of the Christian community.

The Apex Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 20 reached a unanimous decision for both parties in the Kurram conflict to surrender their weapons in 15 days.

This resolution was announced during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Corps Commander Peshawar, provincial cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, IG Police, and senior civil and military officials.

According to the committee’s decision, both sides in Kurram have been given 15 days to present a comprehensive plan for voluntarily handing over their weapons. All arms must be submitted to the authorities by February 1.

Additionally, all bunkers in the conflict-affected area of Kurram will be demolished by the same deadline. As a temporary measure, the land route in the region will be intermittently opened on humanitarian grounds. A robust security mechanism has been developed to ensure the safety of travellers, with joint security provided by police and FC personnel.