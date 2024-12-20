KP Apex committee sets deadline for disarmament in Kurram

PESHAWAR: The Apex Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached a unanimous decision for both parties in the Kurram conflict to surrender their weapons in 15 days, ARY News reported.

This resolution was announced during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Corps Commander Peshawar, provincial cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, IG Police, and senior civil and military officials.

According to the committee’s decision, both sides in Kurram have been given 15 days to present a comprehensive plan for voluntarily handing over their weapons. All arms must be submitted to the authorities by February 1.

Additionally, all bunkers in the conflict-affected area of Kurram will be demolished by the same deadline. As a temporary measure, the land route in the region will be intermittently opened on humanitarian grounds. A robust security mechanism has been developed to ensure the safety of travelers, with joint security provided by police and FC personnel.

To address mobility challenges, a special air service will be launched, with helicopters provided by both federal and provincial governments. The parties involved in Kurram have been instructed to avoid any violent activities, as such actions would compel the administration to reimpose restrictions on the routes.

The committee also emphasised the closure of social media accounts promoting sectarian hatred. During the meeting, the security situation in Tirah and Jani Khel was also reviewed, with officials noting an increase in terrorist activities in these areas.

Temporary relocations may be arranged to protect residents, who are urged to cooperate with the government in removing miscreants from the region.

Read More: Interior minister, KP CM discuss Kurram situation

The government reiterated that the Kurram issue is not merely a regional concern but a national challenge requiring collective effort. Political statements exploiting the issue were strongly condemned.

It was affirmed that provincial and federal governments, along with all relevant agencies, are aligned in their commitment to resolving the problem.

The Apex Committee further clarified that the reports of child deaths in Kurram being falsely portrayed have no basis in reality. The provincial government has made extensive efforts through jirgas to resolve the issue amicably.

It expressed hope that all parties involved would cooperate with the administration to achieve a lasting solution and alleviate the difficulties faced by the local population.