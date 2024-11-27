Ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah takes effect, ending year-long war

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon took effect on Wednesday after more than a year of fighting that has killed thousands of people.

The truce, which began at 4:00 am (0200 GMT), should bring to a halt a war that has forced tens of thousands of people in Israel and hundreds of thousands more in Lebanon to flee their homes.

The Israeli army warned soon after the ceasefire began that residents of south Lebanon should not approach Israel Defense Forces positions and villages its forces had ordered to be evacuated.

“With the entry into force of the ceasefire agreement and based on its provisions, the IDF remains deployed in its positions inside southern Lebanon,” army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.

“You are prohibited from heading towards the villages that the IDF has ordered to be evacuated or towards IDF forces in the area.”

The war has seen swathes of Lebanon pounded by air strikes, and Israeli troops deployed across the border to battle Hezbollah militants.

It began with Hezbollah launching cross-border strikes in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas following its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

US President Joe Biden announced the ceasefire agreement on Tuesday, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his ministers had agreed to a halt.

The United States is Israel’s key ally and military backer, and Biden hailed the deal as “good news” and a “new start” for Lebanon.

Netanyahu thanked Biden for his involvement in brokering the deal, and said it would allow Israel to focus on Hamas in Gaza and Iran.

Under the terms of the Lebanon truce, Israel will maintain “full” freedom to act against Hezbollah should the Iran-backed group pose any new threat, Netanyahu said.

Lebanon says at least 3,823 people have been killed in the country since exchanges of fire began in October 2023, most of them in the past several weeks, when Israel escalated its campaign against Hezbollah.

Read more: Israel to decide on ceasefire as US says deal ‘close’

On the Israeli side, the hostilities with Hezbollah have killed at least 82 soldiers and 47 civilians, authorities say.

The hours before the truce took effect were some of the most violent in the war.

Israel conducted a spate of strikes on the heart of the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, while Hezbollah claimed attacks on northern Israel after the truce was announced.

Air strikes also hit Beirut’s southern suburbs early Wednesday, according to AFPTV, less than an hour before the truce came into force.

The Israeli army about two hours earlier ordered the evacuation of areas of central Beirut and the southern suburbs of the capital.

Hezbollah did not participate in any direct talks for the truce, with Lebanese parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri mediating on its behalf.

It has yet to formally comment on the truce.