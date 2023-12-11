CEC assures PPP of no delay in general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has assured Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of no delay in the general elections, ARY News reported on Monday.

A PPP delegation held a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters in Islamabad today.

CEC said that general elections will be held on February 8, 2024, at any cost and all preparations have been completed.

The PPP leaders expressed reservations on the lack of level playing field for all political parties. CEC Raja assured PPP leaders of addressing the complaints.

Sources told ARY News that the delegation provided evidence of flaws in census results and delimitations in Punjab constituencies.

The chief election commissioner asked the PPP leaders to approach the relevant forum to submit complaints regarding the delimitations.

Moreover, the PPP leaders also expressed reservations on the appointment of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) office-bearers in the village councils.

The PPP leaders alleged that unelected representatives of a political party were inaugurating development projects in Punjab, whereas, transfers and postings were still continued there.

Yesterday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) General Secretary Nayyar Bukhari alleged that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders want to delay the general elections with various excuses.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Nayyar Bukhari said that PML-N does not have the strength to contest general elections, therefore, it was eyeing to form an electoral alliance.

He said that PML-N has entirely changed its narrative regarding the former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. Bukhari said that the PPP wants to ensure the organisation of general polls on February 8.

He said that the PPP rendered sacrifices for the rule of democracy and the Constitution. He added that the PPP backed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to topple a ‘selected ruler’.

The PPP secretary general claimed that PML-N wants to come into power with the help of other political parties.