PML-N leaders wanted to delay general elections: Nayyar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) General Secretary Nayyar Bukhari has alleged that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders want to delay the general elections with various excuses, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Nayyar Bukhari said that PML-N does not have the strength to contest general elections, therefore, it was eyeing to form an electoral alliance.

He said that PML-N has entirely changed its narrative regarding the former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. Bukhari said that the PPP wants to ensure the organisation of general polls on February 8.

He said that the PPP rendered sacrifices for the rule of democracy and the Constitution. He added that the PPP backed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to topple a ‘selected ruler’.

Nayyar Bukhari claimed that the PPP was not holding the key portfolios despite being part of the previous coalition government. PML-N was holding key portfolios in the previous government but it failed to provide relief to the masses.

The PPP secretary general claimed that PML-N wants to come into power with the help of other political parties.

Yesterday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lashed out at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, claiming the latter was demanding a two-third majority in upcoming elections.

Addressing PPP’s workers’ convention in Timergara, the PPP chairman lashed out at PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, saying that elder Sharif was trying to become prime minister for the fourth time, but he will fail to deliver this time too.

“Nawaz has failed the first 3 times, what will do by electing the fourth time?”.

“Instead of making someone Prime Minister for the second, third time or fourth time, young leadership should be given chances,” Bilawal reiterated his demand.

“Politics of division and hatred is on the rise in Pakistan and one party intends to take revenge by winning the elections.”

“Raiwandwala has become the prime minister 3 times and now wants to be selected for the fourth time,” said Bilawal while criticising Nawaz Sharif.