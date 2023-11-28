Nayyar Bokhari gets key post in PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentarians central leader Nayyar Hussain Bokhari has gotten a key party post after the resignation of Farhatullah Babar as the PPP general secretary, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Nayyar Hussain Bokhari has been appointed as the PPP Parliamentarians secretary general. The former premier Asif Ali Zardari approved Bokhari’s appointment as the PPP GS.

A few days ago, Farhatullah Babar had tendered his resignation as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) GS.

The senior politician stepped down from the party position on Thursday, months before the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Related: Farhatullah Babar resigns as PPP general secretary

The resignation came at a time when People’s Party was going to issue tickets to its candidates for general elections.

In a statement, People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari confirmed the development and said that the former army chief had demanded Babar’s resignation but he rejected his demand.

The statement added that Babar would be given another post in the political party.