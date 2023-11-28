20.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Nayyar Bokhari gets key post in PPP

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentarians central leader Nayyar Hussain Bokhari has gotten a key party post after the resignation of Farhatullah Babar as the PPP general secretary, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Nayyar Hussain Bokhari has been appointed as the PPP Parliamentarians secretary general. The former premier Asif Ali Zardari approved Bokhari’s appointment as the PPP GS.

A few days ago, Farhatullah Babar had tendered his resignation as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) GS.

The senior politician stepped down from the party position on Thursday, months before the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Related: Farhatullah Babar resigns as PPP general secretary

The resignation came at a time when People’s Party was going to issue tickets to its candidates for general elections.

In a statement, People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari confirmed the development and said that the former army chief had demanded Babar’s resignation but he rejected his demand.

The statement added that Babar would be given another post in the political party.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.