Farhatullah Babar resigns as PPP general secretary

KARACHI: Farhatullah Babar has tendered his resignation as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) general secretary, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The senior politician Farhatullah Babar has stepped down as the PPP general secretary months before the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

The resignation came at a time when PPP is going to issue tickets to its candidates for general elections.

In a statement, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari confirmed the development and said that the former army chief had demanded Babar’s resignation but he rejected his demand.

In an interview with a private news channel, Zardari claimed that PTI chief Imran Khan offered him 6 ministries during their government.

Zardari asserted that the government of former prime minister Imran Khan wanted “minus Zardari People Party” and send me out of the country.

He contended that initiating a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was the correct decision otherwise he would have stayed in power until 2028 through an RO election.

The former president further alleged that the PTI chief had isolated Pakistan globally and was an enemy of the country’s economy.