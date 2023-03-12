CEC convenes meeting tomorrow as PTI challenges Section 144 in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has convened a meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday to discuss Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition against the imposition of Section 144 which prohibits any rallies and public gatherings in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the electoral watchdog said the meeting will be held at 10:30 am tomorrow.

الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان

اسلام آباد

12 مارچ، 2023 پنجاب حکومت کی طرف سے دفعہ 144 کے نفاذ اور الیکشن ریلیوں پر پابندی کے حوالے سے پی ٹی آئی کے ڈاکٹر بابر اعوان اور ڈاکٹر یاسمین راشد کی درخواستوں پر چیف الیکشن کمشنر نے کل ساڑھے 10 بجے کمیشن کا اہم اجلاس طلب کرلیا ہے۔ #ECP — Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) March 12, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday challenged the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore by the caretaker Punjab govt ahead of its scheduled rally.

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that he would lead a public rally on Sunday (today) in connection with the election campaign, launched for upcoming general elections in Punjab.

The plea was moved by Dr Babar Awan with the ECP on the directions of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan. PTI in its plea has urged the ECP to use its power and strike down the imposition of Section 144 in Lhaore by terming it ‘illegal’.

Caretaker Punjab govt is trying to stop PTI from election rally on ‘pretext’ of PSL matches, the plea said. The routes of the PTI rally and the PSL match are different, Babar Awan said in a plea and added the match will start at 7pm while the rally will end at 5:30pm.

It may be noted that the caretaker Punjab government imposed Section 144 in Lahore with immediate effect, while sources claimed that Punjab Rangers have also been summoned to maintain law and order.

