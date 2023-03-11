Imran Khan to lead election rally tomorrow in Lahore

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced that he would lead a public rally tomorrow in connection with election campaign, launched for upcoming general elections in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Addressing the party workers and supporters via video link, the former premier strongly criticised the caretaker Punjab government and police for ‘killing’ the PTI worker – Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah – and terming the death ‘road accident’.

“I will lead the election rally tomorrow at 02:00pm to show them [the government] that we are not domesticated animals,” Imran Khan said, directing the party workers and supporters to prepare for the ‘election campaign’.

The PTI chief warned that the incumbent government will do anything to ‘run away’ from the elections, reiterating his claim of another assassination attempt on him or an explosion.

“They [the incumbent rulers] want to kill me as they are afraid of the sea of people,” he said, vowing to fight ‘till the last drop of blood’.

He also criticised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying that an ‘absconder’ was making the country’s decisions while sitting in London. “The court had declared him a national criminal”, he added.

‘Ali Bilal’s death’

Referring to PTI worker Ali Bilal’s death, Imran Khan accused the Punjab caretaker government of covering up Zille Shah’s death, and urged the Lahore High Court (LHC) to constitute a judicial commission to probe the matter.

He strongly criticised the law enforces for ‘torturing Zille Shah in custody, saying that he could not believe ‘what they [police] did to a special person’.

The former prime minister alleged that there were at least 64 marks on Bilal’s body, which he said was indication that torture was inflicted on him.

‘Road Accident’

Earlier in the day, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi – while addressing a press conference – rubbished the PTI claims that Ali Bilal was killed in police custody, saying that PTI worker Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah died in a road accident in Lahore.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker Ali Bilal lost his life when police and the PTI supporters clashed violently on Wednesday ahead of Lahore rally. The PTI leadership claims Bilal was in police custody when he was killed.

The post-mortem report of PTI activist Ali Bilal, whom the party claims was murdered at the hands of the police, revealed that the worker was subjected to severe torture and died from excessive bleeding.

According to a post-mortem report, Ali Bilal was subjected to torture, and died from excessive bleeding caused by a severe blow to his head. The report revealed that 26 different marks of torture were found on the victim’s body, including on sensitive parts, while a part of his skull was badly affected.

Read More: PTI worker Ali Bilal was brutally tortured, confirms autopsy report

Addressing a press conference flanked by Punjab IGP Usman Anwar, interim Punjab CM said that Ali Bilal was hit by a vehicle which led to his death. He said that four people — who brought Ali to the hospital in a 4×4 vehicle — have been arrested and will be presented before a court.

The chief minister commended Punjab police for their efforts in tracing the suspects. He denied the involvement of his administration in the incident.

“I will not surrender. I will prefer going home but will not give in,” the CM told journalists and advised PTI to refrain from levelling baseless allegations on Punjab govt.

Punjab polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the election schedule for the general election in Punjab. “Polling for the election of Punjab provincial assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

READ: KP GOVERNOR ‘FAILS’ TO ANNOUNCE DATE FOR ELECTION

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

Comments