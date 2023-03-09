PTI worker Ali Bilal was brutally tortured, confirms autopsy report

LAHORE: The post-mortem report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Ali Bilal, whom the party claims was murdered at the hands of the police, has revealed that the worker was subjected to severe torture and died from excessive bleeding, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a post-mortem report – a copy of which is available with ARY News, Ali Bilal was subjected to torture, and died from excessive bleeding caused by a severe blow to his head.

The report revealed that 26 different marks of torture were found on the victim’s body, including on sensitive parts, while a part of his skull was badly affected. “Seven marks of torture were found on the victim’s face and head,” it added.

The post-mortem report further stated that blood pooling in Ali Bilal’s liver and pancreas also contributed to his death. “The victim’s blood pressure also fell due to accumulation of blood in the brain”, stated the report.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker Ali Bilal lost his life when police and the PTI supporters clashed violently. The deceased worker was the resident of Jahangir Town, Lahore.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib, while talking to journalists in Lahore, said that a PTI activist namely Ali Bilal was hit by a teargas shell fired by the police officials, whereas, he was subjected to brutal torture.

On the other hand, the Punjab government spokesperson said that 11 police personnel were injured including Sabzazar and Township DSPs, SHO by the violence of PTI workers at Zaman Park.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi took notice of the death of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and ordered an investigation into the incident.

Committee formed

Later, Punjab police constituted a two-member committee to probe into a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker Ali Bilal’s death in alleged police torture during clashes outside Zaman Park.

A two-member committee including DIG Elite Force, Sadiq Ali and SSP Imran Kishore will investigate the matter and record the statements of the witnesses.

The committee will submit its report with the help of CCTV footage and video clips to IG Punjab within three days. It may be noted that Lahore police is being accused of killing a PTI named Ali Bilal, who was arrested after clashes in Zaman Park.

