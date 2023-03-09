Punjab police form committee to investigate PTI worker’s death

LAHORE: Punjab police on Thursday constituted a two-member committee to probe into a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker’s death in alleged police torture during clashes outside Zaman Park, ARY News reported.

A two-member committee including DIG Elite Force, Sadiq Ali and SSP Imran Kishore will investigate the matter and record the statements of the witnesses.

The committee will submit its report with the help of CCTV footage and video clips to IG Punjab within three days. It may be noted that Lahore police is being accused of killing a PTI named Ali Bilal, who was arrested after clashes in Zaman Park.

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) has demanded a probe into the alleged killing of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker in Lahore.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib, while talking to journalists in Lahore, said that a PTI activist namely Ali Bilal was hit by a teargas shell fired by the police officials, whereas, he was subjected to brutal torture. Several PTI workers got seriously injured in teargas shelling by the police.

