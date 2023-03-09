UN demands probe into ‘death’ of PTI worker in police torture

The United Nations (UN) has demanded a probe into the alleged killing of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker in Lahore in police torture, ARY News reported.

A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker Ali Bilal lost his life when police and the PTI supporters clashed violently. The deceased worker was the resident of Jahangir Town, Lahore.

Farhan Haq, the vice spokesperson for UN Chief Antonio Guetress in his statement said the matter of the killing of a PTI worker in alleged police torture should be investigated.

People enjoy the right to peaceful protest in the world, and those who attacked the participants should be made accountable, the statement said.

The UN chief in his statement urged for restraint to defuse the situation.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib, while talking to journalists in Lahore, said that a PTI activist namely Ali Bilal was hit by a teargas shell fired by the police officials, whereas, he was subjected to brutal torture. Several PTI workers got seriously injured in teargas shelling by the police.

On the other hand, the Punjab government spokesperson said that 11 police personnel were injured including Sabzazar and Township DSPs, SHO by the violence of PTI workers at Zaman Park.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi took notice of the death of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist in a scuffle with police officials during a rally in Lahore and ordered an investigation into the incident.

