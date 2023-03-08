Punjab CM takes notice of PTI worker’s death in Lahore rally

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi took notice of the death of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist in a scuffle with police officials during a rally in Lahore and ordered an investigation into the incident, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson, caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Raza Naqvi took notice of the alleged death of a PTI worker during a rally in Lahore.

The chief minister directed concerned authorities that the responsible persons should be brought to justice.

The spokesperson claimed that the video circulating on social media was an older one. He added that the videos were captured during the PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek.

The spokesperson maintained that the deceased man was not in police custody. Moreover, the CCTV footage revealed that the deceased man was brought to the Services Hospital in a private vehicle.

READ: PUNJAB ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ON APRIL 30: ECP

The spokesperson said that the authorities are directed to search the vehicle and driver to ascertain the fact. Moreover, the post-mortem report will determine more facts about the incident.

“Today, 11 police personnel were injured including Sabzazar and Township DSPs, SHO by the violence of PTI workers at Zaman Park,” the spokesperson claimed.

Earlier in the day, PTI filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the imposition of Section 144 and restrictions on rallies.

The petition was filed by PTI leader Hammad Azhar in the Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging the imposition of Section 144 and restrictions on organising a rally.

While talking to journalists, Hammad Azhar lambasted Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for imposing what he termed an ‘unconstitutional ban’ ban on PTI chief Imran Khan’s speeches and announced that PTI chief Imran Khan will address PTI workers and supporters on social media today.

Comments