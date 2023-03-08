PTI files petition in LHC to challenge imposition of Section 144

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the imposition of Section 144 and restrictions on rally, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The petition was filed by PTI leader Hammad Azhar in the Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging the imposition of Section 144 and restrictions on organising a rally.

While talking to journalists, Hammad Azhar lambasted Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for imposing what he termed an ‘unconstitutional ban’ ban on PTI chief Imran Khan’s speeches and announced that PTI chief Imran Khan will address PTI workers and supporters on social media today.

Hammad Azhar strongly criticised PEMRA for banning PTI chief Imran Khan’s speeches on airing live and recorded on TV channels and termed the move ‘unconstitutional’.

The PTI’s senior leader berated the caretaker government and said that the multiple ‘Gullu butt’ and police officials jointly cracked down on the peaceful PTI rally.

“Today, for the first time, during the caretaker government, we have seen martial law,” Hamada Azhar said.

Hammad Azhar claimed that the police had arrested at least 100 PTI activists at PTI’s peaceful rally from Lahore’s Canal road, adding that the security officials shot a ‘chemical-water cannon’ at party workers and supporters.

The former power minister alleged that Punjab’s caretaker government is acting on someone else’s dictation.

Section 144 imposition

Earlier, the Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 in Lahore ahead of the election rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Section 144 remains enforced in Lahore from today for seven days.

On the other hand, the Punjab police have started arresting PTI workers who started to gather at Mall Road to participate in the scheduled rally of PTI which will be led by former prime minister Imran Khan.

The PTI election rally, led by Imran Khan, was scheduled to commence from Zaman Park and after passing through the Mall Road Underpass, FC College Underpass, Ichhra, Ferozepur Road close to Muslim Town Morr, Samnabad, LOS Chowk, Lytton Road, MAO College, PMG Chowk, Government College and Central Model School, it was to culminate at Data Darbar.

Khan was expected to address the rally at Data Darbar and announce his future line of action.

