CEC seeks Caretaker CM’s feedback on Sindh officials reshuffle

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner has asked Sindh’s Caretaker CM in a letter to dispatch proposals to the election commission with regard to transfer of officers within one week, ARY News reported on Thursday.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja in a letter addressed to Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh retired Justice Maqbool Baqar wrote that the election commission had directed provincial governments for transfer of administrative officers.

“The election commission had instructed for transfer of commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional commissioners in the province,” CEC wrote in letter.

“The ECP had also asked for transfer of the RPOs, DPOs and other police officers of the province,” letter read.

“The election commission had directed for posting of impartial officers for monitoring the election,” according to letter.

“Caretaker government of Sindh didn’t send any suggestions, this lack of preparations of the government is regretful,” CEC wrote in letter to the Caretaker CM.

He asked Caretaker CM to send proposals to the election commission with regard to transfer of officers in the province within one week.