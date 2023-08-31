27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Advertisement -

CEC seeks Caretaker CM’s feedback on Sindh officials reshuffle

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner has asked Sindh’s Caretaker CM in a letter to dispatch proposals to the election commission with regard to transfer of officers within one week, ARY News reported on Thursday.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja in a letter addressed to Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh retired Justice Maqbool Baqar wrote that the election commission had directed provincial governments for transfer of administrative officers.

“The election commission had instructed for transfer of commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional commissioners in the province,” CEC wrote in letter.

“The ECP had also asked for transfer of the RPOs, DPOs and other police officers of the province,” letter read.

“The election commission had directed for posting of impartial officers for monitoring the election,” according to letter.

“Caretaker government of Sindh didn’t send any suggestions, this lack of preparations of the government is regretful,” CEC wrote in letter to the Caretaker CM.

He asked Caretaker CM to send proposals to the election commission with regard to transfer of officers in the province within one week.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.