CEC Sikandar Sultan, CJP Bandial discuss election in meeting

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja held a meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandia, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

The meeting that took place yesterday was continued for two hours, sources said.

According to sources, the CJP and the CEC discussed issues related to the general elections in the country.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) required to seek answers of several questions pertaining to legal issues it faces on the path of the challenge to hold free and fair elections within constitutionally approved period.

The electoral body yesterday failed to make a final decision for new delimitations before the general elections in its session chaired by the chief election commissioner (CEC).

The CEC held a key session to make a final decision regarding the new delimitations after the approval of the 2023 census data.

The CEC has so far chaired three sessions for finalizing the new delimitations. The legal team recommended the ECP high-ups for mandatory completing new delimitations before the general elections.

Sources added that the legal team gave reference of the Constitution’s Article 51 and Section 17 of the Election Act.

The ECP facing a formidable challenge to hold fair elections within a fixed period of three months.

Delimitation of constituencies, following the approval of the digital population census, is constitutionally mandated for the next general elections. Experts estimate that the process will take approximately three months.

The election commission will determine the duration required for the delimitation of constituencies after consultations.

Following approval of the fresh population census figures by the CCI, it is almost that the election could not be held within constitutionally mandated three months period after dissolution of assemblies.