General elections: ECP undecided on new delimitations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) failed to make a final decision for new delimitations before the general elections in today’s session chaired by the chief election commissioner (CEC) today, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that there are low chances of general elections’ organisation in 90 days. The CEC held a key session to make a final decision regarding the new delimitations after the approval of the 2023 census data.

The CEC has so far chaired three sessions for finalising the new delimitations. The legal team recommended the ECP high-ups for mandatory completing new delimitations before the general elections.

Sources added that the legal team gave reference of the Constitution’s Article 51 and Section 17 of the Election Act.

In today’s session, the ECP members admitted to face a big challenge for holding ‘transparent elections’ in the current circumstances. They suggested to mull over the objections raised on the old delimitations.

They recommended to form separate committees in each province for delimitation after reaching a decision. During a briefing, the CEC was told that at least four months are required to complete the delimitation process.

Sources said that no recommendation was tabled for timely organisation of the general polls.

The CEC summoned another session on Thursday (tomorrow) at 11:00 am to take a decision regarding the delimitations.

The commission is expected to make a final decision regarding the delimitations in the upcoming session.

Earlier in the day, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the general elections cannot be held in 90 days after the 2023 census approval.

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said in a statement that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would announce the election schedule after completing the new delimitation under the 2023 census data.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that the upcoming general elections will be held in February 2024.