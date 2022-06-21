CEC writes Punjab CM to improve security ahead of by elections

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has expressed concern over firing and other violence in Punjab Assembly constituency PP-167 in a letter to Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Polling for by election on 20 general seats of Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

According to sources, the CEC in a letter addressed to Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz has said that the violent incidents expose weakness of the administration and security. He urged for improvement in the security situation for by elections in 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly.

The CEC stressed the CM to ensure a peaceful and conducive environment for voters during the by elections.

He also demanded an exemplary action against the persons involved in recent violent incidents.

The ECP had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who had voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election including five members on reserved seats.

CEC Sultan Sikandar Raja on Sunday directed ECP secretary Umar Hameed to contact IGP Punjab over the violent incidents.

The IGP has been directed to submit an inquiry report of the incident with ECP and urged to take action against the elements involved in violence and gun culture.

The CEC has also directed the administration to take strong action against those who violated the code of conduct during the campaign.

The ECP also issued notices to the candidates after firing incident at a PTI candidate’s office in Lahore’s PP-167 by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers.

The son of a PTI candidate in PP-167 Khalid Gujjar was among the multiple injured after PML-N candidate Nazir Chohan attacked a PTI office in Lahore as the two parties have launched campaigns in the constituency for the by-election in July.

Comments