Punjab hospitals ordered to halt Ceftriaxone injection use amid deaths

LAHORE: The Punjab government has banned the use of the Ceftriaxone injection in all hospitals following the ‘deaths’ of two patients at Mayo Hospital, Lahore, due to a severe reaction to the drug.

Punjab’s Secretary of Health, Azmat Mahmood, confirmed the deaths and announced the formation of an investigation committee to probe the matter.

He also immediately suspended the use of the injection across the province.

The Medical Superintendent (MS) of Jinnah Hospital revealed that their hospital had also received a stock of the Ceftriaxone injection from the Punjab Health Department.

However, following the fatal incidents at Mayo Hospital, the stock is being returned as a precautionary measure.

According to sources, the Ceftriaxone injection was set to expire in May 2026, and its procurement was handled by the Director General (DG) Health Punjab, rather than Mayo Hospital itself.

So far, two patients including a man and woman died, and 18 others have been affected due to Ceftriaxone injection use, all of whom were admitted to the Chest Surgery Ward at Mayo Hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed serious concern over the incident and directed the Specialized Healthcare Secretary to submit a detailed report.

She has also ordered strict action against those responsible.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took decisive action during a surprise visit to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, removing the Medical Superintendent (MS) from his position after receiving numerous complaints from patients and their attendants.