Two die at Mayo Hospital due to anti-bacterial injection reaction

Two people lost their lives due to a severe reaction to an anti-bacterial injection at Mayo Hospital, Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the suspected injection claimed two lives while 17 others remain in critical condition at the Chest Surgery Ward of Mayo Hospital, Lahore.

Following the severe reaction, the authorities immediately halted the use of injection at the hospital.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital confirmed that a 26-year-old patient, Daulat Khan, who was admitted for surgery, also lost his life last night due to the reaction.

Earlier, a 31-year-old female patient also lost her life at Mayo Hospital due to suspected injection reaction.

A high-level inquiry committee has been constituted to probe the deaths due to suspected anti-bacterial injection. Additionally, the Punjab Health Department has launched a separate investigation into the matter.

Read more: VIDEO: CM Maryam Nawaz dismisses MS Mayo Hospital

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took decisive action during a surprise visit to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, removing the Medical Superintendent (MS) from his position after receiving numerous complaints from patients and their attendants.

The grievances highlighted significant shortcomings in the hospital’s administration, prompting a stern response from the Chief Minister.

Expressing her frustration, Maryam Nawaz questioned the MS’s competence, stating, “You don’t even know what’s happening with the patients.

Who appointed you here? Be grateful I’m not having you arrested.” She further criticized the poor state of the hospital, emphasizing that people come with hope for treatment, yet the administration remains oblivious to the conditions within the wards.