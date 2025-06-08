Celebrations of Eidul Adha, animal sacrifices continue on second day

KARACHI: Eidul Adha festivities entered their second day across the country, with families gathering to perform animal sacrifices and share festive meals in a spirit of devotion, gratitude, and community.

Nation is celebrating the second day of Eidul Adha today (Sunday) with religious zeal and fervour to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

People are offering sacrifices of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), distributing the meat among their families, neighbours, and the less fortunate.

The Municipal Administrations in cities and towns have made special arrangements for the disposal of offal and other solid waste during the three days of Eidul Adha to ensure cleanliness.

Local mosques and charitable organizations also remained active, organizing meat distribution drives to ensure that underprivileged families could partake in the festivities.

Meanwhile, people are thronging to parks and other areas of entertainment besides visiting the homes of their relatives and friends. Children wearing colorful dresses swinging swings and enjoying the festivity.

Families and youngsters are arranging special barbecue parties on rooftops and open air places with friends and family members.

Eidul Adha will continue for a third day, with officials urging citizens to follow health guidelines and maintain cleanliness during sacrificial practices.

The Pakistan government has announced a three-day holiday for Eid, from Saturday to Monday.