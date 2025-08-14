Karachi Independence Day aerial firing leaves three dead, 82 injured

KARACHI: Independence Day celebrations in Karachi turned tragic as celebratory aerial firing claimed three lives and injured at least 82 people.

The Pakistan nation is celebrating the 78th Independence Day today with a renewed pledge to work with spirit of Pakistan Movement to make country a true Islamic welfare state.

According to police, the incidents were reported across the city, with 30 injuries in East Zone, 43 in West Zone, and 12 in South Zone.

In Azizabad, an eight-year-old girl lost her life after being struck by a bullet to the head.

In separate incidents in Korangi and Lyari, elderly men died after being shot in the head and neck. Among the injured were 51 men, 24 women, six boys, and one girl.

Sindh Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon took notice of the shootings, stressing that Independence Day is not meant to endanger lives.

“Celebrating does not mean taking someone’s life,” he said, urging citizens to avoid aerial firing.

Police operations led to the arrest of 57 suspects and the recovery of 57 firearms.

The IG confirmed that attempted murder cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, who will face legal proceedings.

Calling aerial firing an “irresponsible and harmful act,” IG Memon appealed to the public to celebrate in ways that bring joy, not grief, to others.