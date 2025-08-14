US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extends greetings on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended warm felicitations to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of the country’s 78th Independence Day.

In a message issued through the State Department, Rubio said the United States values Pakistan’s efforts in counterterrorism and trade.

He expressed Washington’s commitment to working with Islamabad to explore new avenues of economic cooperation, particularly in sectors such as minerals, hydrocarbons, and business partnerships — opportunities he said would help pave the way for a prosperous future for both nations.

The US Secretary of State added that America looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties through this collaboration.

Across Pakistan, the 78th Independence Day is being celebrated today with national zeal and enthusiasm.

The Pakistan nation is celebrating the 78th Independence Day today with a renewed pledge to work with spirit of Pakistan Movement to make country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at provincial headquarters.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

The main flag hosting ceremony was held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unfurl the national flag.