At least 16 injured in celebratory fire in Karachi on New Year Eve

KARACHI: At least 16 people including children have been injured in the celebratory fire that rang through Karachi on New Year Eve, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the injuries from aerial firing on New Year Eve have been reported from Azizabad, Ranchor Line, North Nazimabad, Korangi, Surjani, Saddar, Malir 15, and other areas of the city.

According to rescue sources, a man sustained a bullet wound near Mukka Chowk in Azizabad while a 14-year-old boy suffered a bullet wound in Ranchor Line area. A 10-year-old girl was injured after aerial firing in North Nazimabad block Q.

نئے سال کی خوشی میں فائرنگ ، ملک کے سب سے بڑی الیکٹرانک مارکیٹ صدر کے سربراہ رضوان عرفان موت سے بال بال بچے ہیں وہ فیملی کے ہمراہ ناظم آباد تھے جب گولی گاڑی پہ لگی ، انکے والد کو بھتہ نہ دینے پہ کراچی میں قتل کیا جاچکا ہے pic.twitter.com/MSjh5dkeFL — Faizullah Khan (@FaizullahSwati) December 31, 2021



In the meat market at Malir 15, one person was injured while another sustained bullet wound in Liaquatabad supermarket.

A man sustained a bullet wound at Zainab Market in Saddar while another one sustained injuries from a stray bullet.

The Sindh Home Department has already imposed a ban on celebratory firing besides ordering security deployments on coastal and sensitive localities ahead of New Year Eve.

According to the notification, aerial firing was banned and orders were issued to impose emergency in hospitals.

“Anybody involved in aerial firing will be booked under attempt to murder charges while youngsters using motorbikes without silencers will be arrested,” he said.

